The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to leave policy unchanged at today’s meeting, which will likely push up the JPY a bit more. With no policy change expected anytime soon, markets will pay more attention to the BoJ’s growth and inflation outlook. We believe that the BoJ will revise its inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 higher while cutting its GDP forecasts.

The Bank of Japan monetary policy statement is due sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window - the BOJ does not have a specific scheduled time for this release.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will follow up with a press conference. This is scheduled - note the time listed in the snapshot pic taken from the ForexLive economic calendar, below.