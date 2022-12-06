Collating the Reserve Bank of Australia previews ahead of the statement due soon.
- Tuesday, 6 December 2022 at 0330 GMT
A +25bp rate hike is widely expected, but its not unanimous. I've seen suggestions too of a +15bp rate that take the cash rate back to an even number. The OCR is currently 2.85%.
- Westpac are forecasting a +25bp cash rate hike at the RBA meeting on December 6 2022
- National Australia Bank - RBA is expected to hike its cash rate by 25 bps in December, February, and March to 3.60%
The hiking cycle (hikcycle?) so far: