Collating the Reserve Bank of Australia previews ahead of the statement due soon.

  • Tuesday, 6 December 2022 at 0330 GMT

A +25bp rate hike is widely expected, but its not unanimous. I've seen suggestions too of a +15bp rate that take the cash rate back to an even number. The OCR is currently 2.85%.

The hiking cycle (hikcycle?) so far:

rba rate hikes 2022