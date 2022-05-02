A snippet from Bank of America on  Federal Reserve  Chair Powell's news conference that follows the Federal Open Market Committee statement on Wednesday this week.

  • Perhaps the most interesting moment at the press conference will be his response to a question about whether a 75bp hike is on the table.
  • We think he will read a carefully crafted response, suggesting it is possible, but not likely.

The press conference will most likely be much more interesting than the statement.

Its gonna be a big hump day this week!

  • The Federal Open Market Committee statement is due on Wednesday 4 May at 1800 GMT
  • Powell's press conference follows at 1830 GMT
