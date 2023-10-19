Fed chair Powell speaks at New York economic club

Economy is very resilient, growing strongly

Growth is running above its longer run trend. That is a surprise

Economy is a story of stronger demand.

May be ways economy is less affected by interest rates.

Interest-sensitive spending is a showing impact of Fed policy.

We see policy working through usual channels

I don't think there is a fundamental shift in how rates affect economy.

We are seeing a change in the exchange rate which is disinflationary

The fact that we have a strong economy and job market, these are elements we want to see

No precision in understanding monetary policy lags.

Markets have been front running Fed policy changes.

Household savings are higher, spending has been higher.

We should be seeing effects of monetary policy arriving

Fed has slowed on rates to give policy time to work.

We have to use eyes and risk management to monitor monetary policy impact

There is a lot of uncertainty on lags

We are moving carefully with policy decisions.

Long-run potential growth doesn't change much. It is around 2%

It is very hard to know how economy can grow with higher rates

Doesn't know where monetary policy will settle.

Effective lower bound is not an issue for economy, monetary policy.

By any reckoning, neutral rates ebbed over recent decades, unsure where it is now

At 12:33 PM ET. Dow industrial average -0.08%. NASDAQ index of -0.24%. 10 year yield 4.957% +5.6 basis points. 2 year yield 5.182% -3.6 basis points.

Models useful but have to look at what the economy is telling us

The evidence is not that policy is too tight

Stocks start to move lower after the last comment (NASDAQ down -0.56%). EURUSD moves back to the 200-hour moving average at 1.05636. 10-year yield 4.987% +8.8 basis points. 2 year yield 5.212% -0.4 basis points

It's possible we are going into a more inflationary period, but it's hard to know

Feds issue is trying to get policy right to bring inflation back to 2%.

With hindsight possible Fed could have done less during pandemic

Our economy is doing very well.

We were in a time of disinflation. That period is over. We are now more in a balanced period.

The possible range of events is now so much wider

On the bond yield rise

Bond yields analysis needs humility

Bond yields are not about expectations of higher inflation, monetary policy review

Bond yields rise driven by term premiums

Markets are seeing economic resilience and revising views

Markets may be responding to deficits, Fed balance sheet actions

Bond yield rise is tightening financial conditions

Bond yield rise is not principally about expectations of Fed doing more

Bond yield rise doesn't seem to be about expectations of Fed doing more on rates

Is unclear if bond yield rise will be persistent, markets are volatile.

We will let market yield rise play out, Fed will watch it.

For now it's clearly a tightening of financial conditions

Markets have been volatile

On fiscal front:

We know fiscal path is ultimately unsustainable.

Current fiscal situation does not affect fed near-term policy choices.

Overseas treasury buying has remained robust

On the real economy:

Business contacts saying economy remains strong

Cost of capital could be issue for small companies

Fed policy is blunt, but it's what the Fed has to tackle inflation

we know Fed actions are having a negative impact on parts of the economy.

Fed must get back to price stability

The world count on us to have lower and stable inflation

Fed independence is for time when policy choices are tough.

12:50 PM ET:Stocks have stabilized and trade above and below unchanged. 2 year yield 5.188% -3 basis points. 10 year yield 4.974% +7.3 basis points.

Higher bond yields are producing tighter financial conditions which the Fed wants

Higher bond yields is a tightening, and at margin could reduce the need for Fed to tighten.

At margin higher yields take some pressure off Fed to raise rates.

On the labor market

A whole lot of people left the labor market and didn't come back after the pandemic

There are many signs labor market getting back into balance

Labor market is gradually cooling by so many measures

There is been new labor market supply

It's still a very tight labor market, but it's getting looser.

Labor force increases, and immigration increases is being seen in the labor markets.

I don't think most of inflation is from job market (Phillips curve), was demand driven.

On the banking system

Things have settled down on the banking front

Paid a lot of attention to banks that appear to have issues.

Bank stress has really settled down, Fed is still watching for trouble

Banks are strong, and well-capitalized.

Banks are much better at managing risk compared to the past

Banks in the US are generally well-capitalized and strong.

On commercial real estate and more on banking risks:

Work from home is affecting downtown real estate and a lot of big cities

Commercial real estate is not a big risk for biggest banks. It is a bigger risk for smaller banks.

Doesn't see systematic risk from commercial real estate problems.

Bank regulators are working with banks that have concentrations of risk in commercial real estate.

Regional banks are very important. Mega banks are in very good position

Regional bank business model under pressure, Fed doesn't want to add to that pressure.

Fed strongly thinks smaller banks are very important.

Q&A ends at 1 PM ET:

NASDAQ up 0.16%

S&P index up 0.22%

Dow industrial average up 0.31%

2 year yield 5.175% -4.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.957% +5.6 basis points (the yield reached a high of 4.996%)

30 year yield 5.06% +6.9 basis points

2-10 year spread is now near -21 basis points

In the Forex:

EURUSD. After a dip below the 200 hour MA at 1.0564 on prepared remarks, the price was able to stay above that level with up-and-down volatility. The price reached up to the high of the swing area near 1.0616. The current price is trading at 1.0596.

Fed hike probability: