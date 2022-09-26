Its 2.30am in London, so there are only a few hours before bums hit seats at the Bank of England .

There is some chatter about (its speculation) that the BoE will implement an emergency rate hike to dissuade further GBP selling. This will be a death knell for the UK economy (I'm overstating it, it won't die but it will be a catastrophic step for the economy).

Alternatively, that the Bank will step in to buy GPB, placing 'floor' bids or paying offers.

Stay tuned.

gbpusd crash 26 September 2022

ps. Please ignore those explaining this as a 'fat finger' or a 'flash crash'. Its neither. Its fundamentally driven selling and then 'get me the **** out' selling on top of it.