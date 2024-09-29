A note from Rabobank argues that Sterling might continue to outperform the euro in coming months

Cites due to the Bank of England’s cautious approach to cutting interest rates.

Rabo adds that October could prove a rocky month for both currencies

U.K. budget on October 30 could present a hurdle for sterling as the prospect of tax rises to address poor public finances might worry potential investors

the euro could also face volatility due to speculation that the European Central Bank could cut rates in October, while French budget difficulties could also weigh on the euro in the coming weeks

EUR/GBP update: