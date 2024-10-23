Here are the comments from the Beige Book that include a number qualifier:

  • Most Districts reported declining manufacturing activity.
  • Many communities experienced a persistent lack of affordable housing.
  • A few Districts reported boosted activity from data center and infrastructure projects.
  • Employment increased slightly, with more than half of the Districts reporting slight or modest growth.
  • Many Districts reported low worker turnover.
  • Many contacts reported that it had become easier to find workers.
  • Home prices edged up in many Districts.
  • Many Districts noted increasing price sensitivity among consumers.
  • Multiple Districts reported input prices rising faster than selling prices

Anecdotal ranking of stronger Districts

  1. Richmond

    • Modest growth in overall economic activity.
    • Consumer spending picked up, increased loan demand, manufacturing expanded, port activity rose, and slight employment growth.
    • Minimal impact from the short-lived worker strike; however, Hurricane Helene caused significant damage in parts of the District.

  2. Dallas

    • Modest growth in economic activity.
    • Nonfinancial services picked up, housing demand held steady, and employment increased.
    • Weakening in retail sales, loan demand, and manufacturing output.
    • Outlooks mixed due to domestic policy and economic uncertainty.

  3. San Francisco

    • Steady economic activity.
    • Labor availability improved, and wages grew slightly.
    • Retail sales, manufacturing, and consumer services softened, but demand for business services improved.
    • Stability in real estate, financial services, agriculture, and resource-related industries.

  4. New York

    • Overall activity little changed, with slight employment growth.
    • Wages increased moderately, housing markets remained solid with home prices edging up.
    • Modest increases in selling prices, and strong capital spending plans were reported.

  5. Chicago

    • Economic activity increased slightly.
    • Consumer spending rose modestly, slight employment growth, and wages rose moderately.
    • Construction and real estate activity remained flat, while business spending and manufacturing edged down.
    • Financial conditions loosened slightly.

  6. Boston

    • Economic activity and employment were flat.
    • Prices increased slightly, and international travel was strong, with a solid summer tourism season on Cape Cod.
    • Consumers were highly price-conscious, and home sales/prices softened noticeably.

  7. St. Louis

    • Economic activity unchanged but signs of slowing demand.
    • Prices continued to increase modestly, with input costs unchanged or decreasing.
    • Employment levels are expected to be maintained in the coming months.
    • Slight improvement in outlook among contacts despite a modestly pessimistic view.

  8. Kansas City

    • Economic activity remained steady, with mild growth in consumer spending.
    • Slower manufacturing and professional services activity.
    • Employment remained flat, but some contacts reported reducing staffing levels.
    • Business contacts noted delays in payments, raising financial strains but not impacting hiring plans.

  9. Cleveland

    • Business activity was stable.
    • Residential construction and real estate activity increased, and demand for nonfinancial services remained strong.
    • Consumer spending and manufacturing demand remained soft.
    • Wages increased modestly, non-labor costs grew moderately, and selling prices increased slightly.

Anecdotal ranking of weaker Districts

  1. Minneapolis

    • Economic activity declined slightly.
    • Employment grew, but labor demand softened.
    • Prices increased slightly, with greater pressure on input prices.
    • Manufacturing decreased moderately, and commercial/residential construction declined slightly.
    • Agricultural conditions were stable at low levels.

  2. Philadelphia

    • Business activity continued to decline slightly.
    • Consumer spending and nonmanufacturing activity fell modestly.
    • Employment rose slightly after falling in the previous period, and wage growth continued at a modest pace.
    • Expectations for future growth were rising, becoming more widespread across sectors.

  3. Atlanta

    • Slight economic decline.
    • Employment was steady, and wage growth was slow.
    • Consumer spending slowed, and tourism decelerated.
    • Manufacturing and energy activity slowed, while housing demand remained flat.
    • Agricultural conditions weakened.

