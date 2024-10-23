Here are the comments from the Beige Book that include a number qualifier:

Most Districts reported declining manufacturing activity.

Many communities experienced a persistent lack of affordable housing.

A few Districts reported boosted activity from data center and infrastructure projects.

Employment increased slightly, with more than half of the Districts reporting slight or modest growth.

Many Districts reported low worker turnover.

Many contacts reported that it had become easier to find workers.

Home prices edged up in many Districts.

Many Districts noted increasing price sensitivity among consumers.

Multiple Districts reported input prices rising faster than selling prices

Anecdotal ranking of stronger Districts

Richmond Modest growth in overall economic activity.

in overall economic activity. Consumer spending picked up , increased loan demand, manufacturing expanded, port activity rose, and slight employment growth.

Minimal impact from the short-lived worker strike; however, Hurricane Helene caused significant damage in parts of the District. Dallas Modest growth in economic activity.

Nonfinancial services picked up, housing demand held steady, and employment increased.

Weakening in retail sales, loan demand, and manufacturing output.

Outlooks mixed due to domestic policy and economic uncertainty. San Francisco Steady economic activity.

Labor availability improved, and wages grew slightly.

Retail sales, manufacturing, and consumer services softened, but demand for business services improved.

Stability in real estate, financial services, agriculture, and resource-related industries. New York Overall activity little changed, with slight employment growth.

Wages increased moderately, housing markets remained solid with home prices edging up.

Modest increases in selling prices, and strong capital spending plans were reported. Chicago Economic activity increased slightly.

Consumer spending rose modestly, slight employment growth, and wages rose moderately.

Construction and real estate activity remained flat, while business spending and manufacturing edged down.

Financial conditions loosened slightly. Boston Economic activity and employment were flat.

Prices increased slightly, and international travel was strong, with a solid summer tourism season on Cape Cod.

Consumers were highly price-conscious, and home sales/prices softened noticeably. St. Louis Economic activity unchanged but signs of slowing demand.

Prices continued to increase modestly, with input costs unchanged or decreasing.

, with input costs unchanged or decreasing. Employment levels are expected to be maintained in the coming months.

Slight improvement in outlook among contacts despite a modestly pessimistic view. Kansas City Economic activity remained steady, with mild growth in consumer spending.

Slower manufacturing and professional services activity.

Employment remained flat, but some contacts reported reducing staffing levels.

Business contacts noted delays in payments, raising financial strains but not impacting hiring plans. Cleveland Business activity was stable.

Residential construction and real estate activity increased, and demand for nonfinancial services remained strong.

Consumer spending and manufacturing demand remained soft.

remained soft. Wages increased modestly, non-labor costs grew moderately, and selling prices increased slightly.

Anecdotal ranking of weaker Districts

Minneapolis Economic activity declined slightly .

Employment grew, but labor demand softened.

Prices increased slightly, with greater pressure on input prices.

Manufacturing decreased moderately, and commercial/residential construction declined slightly.

Agricultural conditions were stable at low levels. Philadelphia Business activity continued to decline slightly.

Consumer spending and nonmanufacturing activity fell modestly.

Employment rose slightly after falling in the previous period, and wage growth continued at a modest pace.

Expectations for future growth were rising, becoming more widespread across sectors. Atlanta Slight economic decline.

. Employment was steady, and wage growth was slow.

Consumer spending slowed, and tourism decelerated.

Manufacturing and energy activity slowed, while housing demand remained flat.

Agricultural conditions weakened.

