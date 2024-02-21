S&P comments and outlook:
- U.S. real GDP growth of 2.4% in 2024
- Inflation will likely cool further in coming months, despite the uneven disinflationary process so far
- We have not changed our 2024 outlook for monetary policy
- Believe the Federal Reserve will cut its policy rate by 25 basis points at its June meeting, with cuts totalling 75 basis points by year-end
- U.S. economic expansion exceeded our expectations throughout the second half of 2023
- Beyond favourable year-end base effects, economic activity in the first quarter of 2024 has been running warmer than we anticipated
Earlier from the Fed: