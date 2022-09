Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater on what he sees ahead:

“It looks like interest rates will have to rise a lot (toward the higher end of the 4.5% to 6% range)”

“This will bring private sector credit growth down, which will bring private sector spending and, hence, the economy down with it.”

will in turn see equity prices dropping nearly 20%

Dalio has posted the piece online, you can read the whole thing here.