Reserve Bank of Australia June meeting minutes. Headlines via Reuters:

The RBA Board judged the case for holding rates steady stronger than for hiking

Needed to be vigilant to upside risks to inflation, data suggested upside risk for May CPI

Economic uncertainty meant it was difficult to rule in or out future changes in policy

Recent data not sufficient to change outlook for inflation returning to target by 2026

Judged still possible to bring inflation to target while keeping employment gains

Board saw downside risks to the labour market, vacancy rates pointed to weakness

Unemployment rate could rise quickly as it had done in the past

Continued rapid rise in business insolvencies would be negative for jobs

Wise to give little weight to upward revisions to household consumption

Q1 GDP growth had been very weak, wage growth looked to have peaked

Hike might be needed if board judged policy was not "sufficiently restrictive"

August forecast round would allow staff to carefully judge spare capacity in economy

Judgements about spare capacity were very uncertain, should be treated with caution

Inflation expectations still anchored, but market premia had drifted higher

A material rise in inflation expectations could require significantly higher rates

There isn't much in these Minutes to sway the case for a move to hike rates at the next meeting, in August. The August meeting will be right after the next official reading on quarterly CPI, due July 31.

The headline I popped on the post is probably the most interesting point given the inflation expectations data we had earlier:

Those expectations, from the weekly survey, won't carry a huge amount of weight in RBA discussions, but they won't be ignored either.

I think the TL;DR on these minutes is we have to wait for the CPI report on July 31 for a guide to what the Bank will do at its August, on the 5th and 6th, meeting.

AUD is up a touch, not a lot of movement during the session here following the drop on Monday, US time:

