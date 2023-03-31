Reuters poll on expectations fo the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Tuesday April 4
Some commentary from the report on the poll:
- "The softer headline inflation print for the month of February will not be sufficient for the RBA to abandon their tightening bias as labour market indicators, forward indicators and the still comparatively high level of inflation all point to the need for further tightening," wrote Benjamin Picton, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.
- "The RBA's communication since the beginning of the year has been somewhat erratic," said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA. "In a short period of time the RBA has both dialled up and subsequently dialled down their rhetoric on just how much more tightening they think they are likely to deliver."
