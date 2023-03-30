Westpac made their 'pause' forecast for the Reserve Bank of Australia lat week (March 17).
Analysts at the bank have issued a note confirming that call. And saying they expect a rate hike at the May 2 meeting.
WPAC note (bolding is mine):
- The Minutes from the March Board meeting included the unusual: “Members agreed to reconsider the case for a pause at the following meeting, recognising that pausing would allow additional time to assess the outlook for the economy.”
- Signalling aspects of the decision process at the upcoming meeting is something I have not seen in previous Board Minutes. This approach indicates that there is arguably a preference for pausing.
