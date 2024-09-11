Sarah Hunter, Assistant Governor (Economic) at the Reserve Bank of Australia is speaking at an investment bank, Barrenjoey, event here in Australia.

As part of the panel Hunter is speaking on Barrenjoey says its research shows a 'reasonable' amount of the government's stage 3 tax cuts are being saved, not spent.

It was feared that the tax cuts would fuel inflation, but if they are being saved instead that could bring forward an RBA rate cut. Don't go betting the farm on that right now, its an 'at the margin' view.