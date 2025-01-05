This from the Australian public media, ABC, over the weekend:

Its ungated if you want to read the whole thing, but the piece that's catching notice is where the writer makes the case that the Reserve Bank of Australia might intervene to support the AUD if it falls rapidly and in a disorderly way.

Its not something I think should be on traer radar at present. RBA intervention seems a long shot right now, the article cites InTouch senior FX analyst, Sean Callow:

"It would require very disorderly and dysfunctional markets, perhaps on the scale of the [2008] global financial crisis.

Head of Financial Markets Strategy at Westpac, Martin Whetton also sees little likelihood of intervention: