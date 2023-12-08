Reserve Bank of Australia Head of Financial Stability Department, Andrea Brischetto:

Budget pressures are being felt very broadly across households

But incidences of severe financial stress are currently limited to much smaller group

Most borrowers appear well placed to service their debt and cover essential costs

Much less than 1% of home loans are estimated to currently be in negative equity

Broader financial stability risks from the household sector appear contained

Financial stress not a barrier to higher rates if the Bank chooses that path seems to be the subtext here.