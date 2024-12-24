I posted a recap of this meeting as a bit of a preview of this. Its here:
Headlines via Reuters:
- Policy needed to be "sufficiently restrictive" until confident on inflation.
- The board had minimal tolerance for inflation remaining above target for too long.
- The board had gained confidence on inflation since the prior meeting, but risks remained.
- Future data in line or weaker than forecast would give more confidence on inflation.
- It would then be appropriate to begin relaxing the degree of policy tightness.
- If data proved stronger, it could mean a longer period before easing.
- The board saw signs policy was not as restrictive as the level of the cash rate would suggest.
- The labor market was resilient, and service inflation was more persistent.
- Wages had slowed more than expected, which could mean the labor market was not as tight as thought.
- Monthly CPI suggested modest downside risk to Q4 inflation forecasts.
- Upside inflation risks had diminished, and downside risks to activity had grown.
- The board noted more data and updated forecasts would be available by the February meeting.
- It was not possible to judge the impact on Australia of Trump policies until more is known.
AUD/USD little changed around 0.6240 (despite my rant earlier ;-) )