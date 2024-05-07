The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0430 GMT / 0030 US Eastern time / 1430 Sydney time.

ANZ see an on hold decision:

While we don’t expect the Board to explicitly discuss a rate hike, the communication on Tuesday will be more hawkish than March

We continue to see the first rate cut of a shallow easing cycle in November although, as we noted following the CPI , there is a risk this gets pushed into next year.

NAB is also expecting the RBA remain on hold:

Low unemployment and hot inflation should see a tilt back towards a tightening bias after what many interpreted was a neutral bias at the March meeting

Soft activity growth and a tighter for longer forecast assumption are some offset for the RBA’s inflation forecasts, but the reluctant hikers are once again challenged by the data.

The current cash rate is 4.35%, holding above the inflation rate to try to drive CPI towards the 2 to 3% band, with 2.5% and agreed target between the Bank and government.