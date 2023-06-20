Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Michele Bullock speech

Summary Headlines via Reuters:

  • Employment, economy need to grow below trend for a while
  • Economy would be closer to sustainable balance point with unemployment at 4.5%
  • Australia is at or even above estimates of full employment for the first time in decades
  • Employment is above what we would consider to be consistent with our inflation target
  • Have been willing to accept more gradual return of inflation to target than many other central banks
  • But entrenched inflation would lead to higher rates, deep recession and more unemployment
  • Labour market conditions will invariably soften as inflation is contained
  • Balance between labour demand and supply has improved somewhat recently
  • Nevertheless, the labour market remains tight by most measures

---

These comments seem strongly suggestive of a rate hike coming at the July 4 RBA meeting.

The jobless rate is currently 3.55% and Bullock nominates a percentage point higher as 'full employment'. This opens the door for further rate hike(s). Also says:

The subtext is that the unemployment rate must rise in order to restrain inflation. This removes a barrier to a rate hike in July, the bank is comfortable with higher unemployment from here. Rightly or wrongly. There is a rate hike coming on July 4 folks!

bullock rba

Earlier in the session from Australia's central bank :