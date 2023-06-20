Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Michele Bullock speech

Summary Headlines via Reuters:

Employment, economy need to grow below trend for a while

Economy would be closer to sustainable balance point with unemployment at 4.5%

Australia is at or even above estimates of full employment for the first time in decades

Employment is above what we would consider to be consistent with our inflation target

Have been willing to accept more gradual return of inflation to target than many other central banks

But entrenched inflation would lead to higher rates, deep recession and more unemployment

Labour market conditions will invariably soften as inflation is contained

Balance between labour demand and supply has improved somewhat recently

Nevertheless, the labour market remains tight by most measures

---

These comments seem strongly suggestive of a rate hike coming at the July 4 RBA meeting.

The jobless rate is currently 3.55% and Bullock nominates a percentage point higher as 'full employment'. This opens the door for further rate hike(s). Also says:

entrenched inflation would lead to higher rates, deep recession and more unemployment

The subtext is that the unemployment rate must rise in order to restrain inflation. This removes a barrier to a rate hike in July, the bank is comfortable with higher unemployment from here. Rightly or wrongly. There is a rate hike coming on July 4 folks!

Earlier in the session from Australia's central bank Central bank A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task Read this Term: