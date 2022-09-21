The review was published earlier:

RBA Review of the Bond Purchase Program - full text

Bullock comments now (Headlines via Reuters):

  • RBA's accounting loss in 2021/22 was net a$36.7 bln
  • Loss on bond holdings took net equity to -a12.4 bln
  • Negative equity position will not affect RBA's ability to do its job
  • Can create money to meet our obligations, so RBA is not insolvent
  • Will retain future profits, pay no dividend to govt until capital is restored
  • Govt bond issuer will make an offsetting valuation gain on RBA bond holdings
  • RBA will return to positive equity over time