The review was published earlier:
RBA Review of the Bond Purchase Program - full text
Bullock comments now (Headlines via Reuters):
- RBA's accounting loss in 2021/22 was net a$36.7 bln
- Loss on bond holdings took net equity to -a12.4 bln
- Negative equity position will not affect RBA's ability to do its job
- Can create money to meet our obligations, so RBA is not insolvent
- Will retain future profits, pay no dividend to govt until capital is restored
- Govt bond issuer will make an offsetting valuation gain on RBA bond holdings
- RBA will return to positive equity over time