Coming up this evening Sydney time (7.45pm), before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Supplementary Estimates) – Online:

Appearance by Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor,

and Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

Remarks from Debelle are paid heed to, perhaps more so than those from Governor Lowe. Debelle is rarely shy in expressing his view on the economy and policy. A potential AUD moving event.

Lowe, Debelle