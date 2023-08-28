Coming up late in the afternoon Sydney time, at 5.40pm local

0740 GMT

0340 US Eastern time

The gist of the climate change / central bank nexus is that the impacts of change on the economy through extreme weather events, floods, heatwaves, fires and what you poses a risk to productive economic activity and thus to central banks. Thats what I am guessing they gist of Bullock's message will be.

Also, Bullock will be the next Reserve Bank of Australia Governor from September.