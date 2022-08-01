The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is Tuesday 2 August, previews:
- Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday 2 August - preview
- RBA is widely expected to hike cash rate by 50bp tomorrow, again in September.
- Westpac sharply boost their terminal RBA cash rate forecast to 3.35% from 2.6%
- Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs also revising their outside bets to a 50bps hike in August from their prior views of 75bps.
Following, on Friday, is the Bank's latest Statement on Monetary Policy.
This will include quarterly update of forecasts. These are widely expected to show
- downgrades to economic growth and employment
- a sharp increase in the inflation outlook
The Australian Treasury issued its own outlook last week along similar lines.
