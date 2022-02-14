I posted a preview on Monday for this ICYMI:

NAB think the release might pass by without too much impact though:

shouldn’t be market moving given we’ve heard so much from Governor Lowe and other Board members in speeches or testimony since the February meeting, as well as the SoMP

Given its global influences most impacting on the AUD I suspect NAB is correct.

ASB have a similar expectation as NAB:

we don’t expect any new information from the minutes, having already heard from the RBA several times since then. That includes a speech from the Governor, the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy, and the Governor’s testimony before parliament.

WPAC on the minutes:

The RBA’s minutes for the February meeting will provide more colour around the Board’s central view and the risks.