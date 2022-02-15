Link to the full thing is here:

Headlines via Reuters:

RBA Governor Lowe spoke last week (i.e. well after this February meeting) and conceded a 2022 rate was a possibility. This was a big change from Lowe. He did caveat his comment (what central banker wouldn't?):

There is not really much new in these minutes. AUD barely changed after a minor wiggle:

aud 15 February 2022