Minutes of the monetary policy meetings of the Reserve Bank Board are published two weeks after each meeting.

The February 2023 monetary policy decision was a +25bp rate hike. And the statement from Governor Lowe accompanying the decision tilted more hawkish, firming up expectations of further hikes to come.

Since the decision we've had extensive public remarks from Lowe, links can found in these posts

The long story short on Lowe's extensive remarks over two separate testimonies to parliament is that there are further rate hikes to come.

The RBA rate hike cycle so far:

rba cycle 08 February 2023