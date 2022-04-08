Headlines via Reuters:

important borrowers are prepared for increase in interest rates

important borrowers and lenders are resilient to potential fall in house prices

household debt to income ratio is high, increases sensitivity to rising rates

important that lending standards do not slip given rising share of high DTI loans

some newer home loans could be relatively risky, have high DTI levels

financial resilience of households has improved since pandemic due to house prices, savings

many households have built substantial buffers on mortgages, equity in their homes

Australian banks very well capitalised, have high holdings of liquid assets

non-bank lending is still small at 5% of total, not a threat to stability

asset markets globally vulnerable to larger-than-expected rate increases

That last bullet point ... seems accurate. It'd be great if global central banks could finnesse their way to lower inflation rates with measured and well-judged rate increases. But ... history is replete with asset price slumps as interest rates get lifted too far and too fast.

Full text from here: Financial Stability Review

