Westpac revised their first cut forecast to May from February:
Of Australia's four biggest banks, National Australia Bank (NAB) are also tipping May.
CBA and ANZ are both cautiously tipping a February rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The RBA next meet on December 9-10.
The dates for 2025:
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have already begun their rate cut cycle, with another expected next week (27th):
- ANZ forecast a 50bp interest cut from the RBNZ next week
- Reuters poll: RBNZ to cut cash rate to 4.25% on November 27
Given the policy divergence AUD is gaining, still, vs. NZD.