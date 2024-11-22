Westpac revised their first cut forecast to May from February:

Of Australia's four biggest banks, National Australia Bank (NAB) are also tipping May.

CBA and ANZ are both cautiously tipping a February rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The RBA next meet on December 9-10.

The dates for 2025:

***

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have already begun their rate cut cycle, with another expected next week (27th):

Given the policy divergence AUD is gaining, still, vs. NZD.