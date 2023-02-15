Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is appearing before an Australian parliamentary committee.
He is making garbled remarks ... this:
- there is a risk the bank has tightened policy too much
- risk is that they have tightened enough, which means higher inflation
- risk is they haven't tightened enough
- "We don't have a perfectly clear crystal ball"
Not taking responsibility for policy missteps:
- says it's not just "his" job to contain inflation, it's the job of the 9 member board, and the entire staff of the RBA