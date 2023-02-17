Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is appearing in parliament again today.
He did so earlier this week also.
I've been posting on his long and drawn out testimony over many hours:
- RBA Gov Lowe says high inflation is damaging, corrosive. Will do what is necessary.
- RBA Gov Lowe says rate rises in Australia are not over
- RBA Gov Lowe says that if saw another weak job report might reconsider tight labour market
More now:
- rates could start to come down next year if we get on top of inflation
- a few things would have to go right for that to happen
AUD/USD has been subdued through it all. USD/JPY the mover on the session.