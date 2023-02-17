Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is appearing in parliament again today.

He did so earlier this week also.

I've been posting on his long and drawn out testimony over many hours:

More now:

  • rates could start to come down next year if we get on top of inflation
  • a few things would have to go right for that to happen

AUD/USD has been subdued through it all. USD/JPY the mover on the session.

aud 17 February 2023 22
usdjpy 17 February 2023