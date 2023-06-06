>
RBA Gov Lowe: Further tightening of monetary policy may be needed
Too early to declare victory in the battle against inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
- June rate rise
followed information suggesting greater upside risks to bank’s
inflation outlook
- Some further
tightening of monetary policy may be required, depending on how
economy and inflation evolve
- Ambition is to
navigate narrow path where inflation returns to target and economy
grows
- Still possible to
navigate, but it is narrow path and likely to be bumpy, risks on both
sides
- Evidence indicates
that higher interest rates are working and that inflation is coming
down
- April CPI reading
has not changed assessment inflation is trending lower
- Job at central bank
Central bank
A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task
is to make sure period of high inflation is only temporary; important
we succeed
- Acknowledge interest
rate effects felt unevenly across community, but not a reason to
avoid using them
- If we had not
tightened policy, the cost of living would be higher for longer
- Desire to preserve
job market gains does not mean board will tolerate higher inflation
persisting
- Path back to 2–3%
inflation is likely to involve a couple of years of relatively slow
growth
