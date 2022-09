More again from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

rates should at least average 2.5% over time

will likely cycle between 2.5 and 3.5% over time

closer to normal on rates but not there yet

These remarks from Lowe are providing more clarity on what he sees ahead from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Earlier:

RBA Gov. Lowe says inflation is too high

More from RBA Gov Lowe says the Bank is closer to normal setting for rates