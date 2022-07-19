Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking on:

  • Inflation, Productivity and the Future of Money

Headlines via Reuters:

Lowe, and the Bank, have their eye on how households will respond to higher interest rates and higher prices. His 'narrow path' that is 'clouded in uncertainty' remark is accurate. While the RBA is trying to navigate this path they'll also be navigating a review into its operations. I reckon this is going to get real ugly for the RBA and Australia before it gets better.

There will be more from Lowe ahead in the Q&A session. I'll have more to come on this separately

Full text:

Where the RBA cash rate is currently at:

rba 19 July 2022 ocr