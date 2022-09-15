Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is giving testimony in parliament.
From his prepared remarks (Headlines via Reuters):
- Now that inflation
Inflation
Read this Term is as high as it is, we need to make sure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time
- Inflation has very quickly gone from being too low, to being too high
- RBA is committed to returning inflation to the 2 to 3 per cent target range over time.
- RBA will do what is necessary to make sure that higher inflation does not become entrenched
- Seeking to do this in a way that keeps the economy on an even keel.
- Medium-term inflation expectations have remained well anchored
- Growth in labour costs remains consistent with inflation returning to target.
- It is understandable that some people are questioning whether or not too much support was provided by the RBA over the past two years
- Board expects that further increases will be required to bring inflation back to target. We are not on a pre-set path
- At some point, it will be appropriate to slow the rate of increase in interest rates
- Case for doing that becomes stronger as the level of interest rates increases.
- RBA board judged during peak of covid pandemic that the bigger policy mistake would have been to do too little, rather than too much
- Board and the bank's staff welcome rba review and we have already had constructive discussions with the review panel
Full text:
There will be an extended Q&A to follow
----
On these comments there is something for those forecasting a 50bp rate hikes at the next RBA meeting (October 4), and something for those forecast 25bp instead.
Lowe talking tough on the fight against inflation (the case for +50bp), for example:
And for the +25bp side of the argument:Seeking to do this in a way that keeps the economy on an even keel.Medium-term inflation expectations have remained well anchoredAt some point, it will be appropriate to slow the rate of increase in interest ratesCase for doing that becomes stronger as the level of interest rates increases.
So, what will it be? I'm a gonna wait until the Q&A, to see if there is more of pertinence before drawing conclusions.
