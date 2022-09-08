Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking:

  • to the Anika Foundation
  • topic is "Inflation and the Monetary Policy Framework"

Earlier this week the Bank raised its cash rate target again. Rate hikes ahead are likely to slow somewhat:

Speech headlines via Reuters:

AUD fell a few points on the headlines. Bond yields dipped back a little also.

I think there is something for the hawks and the doves in those bullet points above.

Dovey:

  • case for slower pace of rate hikes becomes stronger as the level of the cash rate rises

Hawkey:

  • how high rates need to go and how quickly will be guided by data, outlook for inflation and labour market

There will be a Q&A to follow.

