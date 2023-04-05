Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke earlier:
Headlines via Reuters from the following Q&A:
- Important for govt to return budget to balance over medium term
- Board prepared to have slightly slower return to inflation target than some other central banks
- Getting inflation down faster would lead to more job losses
- Not 100 percent certain will have to raise rates again
- If we hold rates in may, that does not mean we will not move later
- Premature to be talking about rate cuts
- Balance of risks lean toward further rate rises
If you don't like the Australian dollar that "Board prepared to have slightly slower return to inflation target than some other central banks" is your green light to short the thing. Lowe might be accused of currency manipulation by other central banks with that remark.