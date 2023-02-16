Earlier from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, speaking in parliament again today:

More now:

January job numbers had little impact on expectations for more rate hikes

if we saw another weak job report might reconsider tight labour market

monetary policy is restrictive, fiscal policy is neutral

government is saving the majority of the terms of trade windfall

-

preferable to move rates in little increments rather than in large ones

policy action is in an uncertain environment

aud AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank Read this Term