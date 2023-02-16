Earlier from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, speaking in parliament again today:

  • January job numbers had little impact on expectations for more rate hikes
  • if we saw another weak job report might reconsider tight labour market
  • monetary policy is restrictive, fiscal policy is neutral
  • government is saving the majority of the terms of trade windfall

  • preferable to move rates in little increments rather than in large ones
  • policy action is in an uncertain environment
