Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is testifying in parliament:

Lowe says wage growth has not been a source of inflation

  • RBA is in data-dependent mode
  • monetary policy in in restrivice territory
  • there is not a single variable that drives RBA policy decisions
  • inflation expectations are well anchored, can't take this for granted
  • RBA is serious about inflation target, want also to preserve labour market gains
  • if inflation gets entrenched it would lad to higher interest rates and higher unemployment

more to come

Philip Lowe rba