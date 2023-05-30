Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is testifying in parliament:

Lowe says wage growth has not been a source of inflation

RBA is in data-dependent mode

monetary policy in in restrivice territory

there is not a single variable that drives RBA policy decisions

inflation expectations are well anchored, can't take this for granted

RBA is serious about inflation target, want also to preserve labour market gains

if inflation gets entrenched it would lad to higher interest rates and higher unemployment

