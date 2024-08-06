We did consider a rate hike, ready to raise rates if needed

We are vigilant to upside risks to inflation

If inflation does not track the way we are forecasting, we will raise interest rates

Hard to draw any red lines on price targets when forecasts are also inherently uncertain

Need to have caution and calm on market volatility

Market is pricing in rate cuts too soon, it does not align with the Board's thinking

Market expectations are getting a little bit ahead of themselves

I think that's pretty much a nail in the coffin, at least for now, for those anticipating a rate cut in November and even December. AUD/USD is now up 0.4% to 0.6520 on the day as Bullock speaks.