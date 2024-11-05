We have to make forecasts but they are inherently difficult

The further out you forecast, the bigger the error band

We use the market pricing as part of our cash rate forecast

The forecast and pricing of the current cash rate path is as good as any

But we are prepared to move if the data suggests to do so

Consumption remains a possible downside risk that could change our mind to act quicker

Productivity and wages are also another consideration

Overall risks are fairly balanced on inflation, policy

We can't ignore risks from overseas developments but our main focus is on the domestic front

There's not much of anything new as the main takeaway is that she is emphasising that they are flexible to move earlier if the data warrants it to be the case. But for the time being, policy settings are what they would deem to be appropriate. AUD/USD remains little changed, up just 0.1% to 0.6592 currently.