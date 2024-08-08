Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock, in a speech in her home town of Armidale, NSW:

Vigilant to inflation risks, will not hesitate to hike if needed.

Repeats, board judged current rates still meet its inflation mandate.

Don't expect to be back in 2–3% target range until end of 2025.

Won’t hesitate to raise cash rate if needed.

Investment in renewable energy in regions should bring significant economic benefits.

Renewables needed to mitigate the risks posed by climate change.

Increasing volatility in weather, rising temperatures pose challenges for farmers.

Bullock was hawkish earlier in the week: