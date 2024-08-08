Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock, in a speech in her home town of Armidale, NSW:
- Vigilant to inflation risks, will not hesitate to hike if needed.
- Repeats, board judged current rates still meet its inflation mandate.
- Don't expect to be back in 2–3% target range until end of 2025.
- Won’t hesitate to raise cash rate if needed.
- Investment in renewable energy in regions should bring significant economic benefits.
- Renewables needed to mitigate the risks posed by climate change.
- Increasing volatility in weather, rising temperatures pose challenges for farmers.
Bullock was hawkish earlier in the week: