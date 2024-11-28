It is hard to tell what Trump administration will do, as opposed to what they say they will do

US tariffs could potentially lead to a rise in US inflation

But it is not going to impact Australia inflation in the next six months

We have to set policy based on what we know rather than what's in the shadows

That seems to be the common language among all major central banks right now, and that includes the Fed as well. That is to say that they're focused on their current objectives and will only deal with whatever curve ball Trump throws when the time comes.