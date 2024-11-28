- It is hard to tell what Trump administration will do, as opposed to what they say they will do
- US tariffs could potentially lead to a rise in US inflation
- But it is not going to impact Australia inflation in the next six months
- We have to set policy based on what we know rather than what's in the shadows
That seems to be the common language among all major central banks right now, and that includes the Fed as well. That is to say that they're focused on their current objectives and will only deal with whatever curve ball Trump throws when the time comes.