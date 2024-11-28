We are aiming for inflation at 2.5%

As long as inflation continues on its gradual slowing path, we will be in position to consider cutting rates at some point

We don't need inflation to be at target to cut rates

But we need to be sure it is heading there

If inflation picks up again, that would be a big red flag for us

We can hold rates where they are for now in waiting for inflation to slow further

Both the RBA and markets in general will be waiting for evidence of this before really considering any rate cut pricing. As things stand, markets are seeing the first full 25 bps rate cut only in May. The odds of a rate cut in December and February at this point are pretty much nil.