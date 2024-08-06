Need to stay on course with inflation

There is still a risk that inflation takes too long to return to target

Recent volatility is mostly markets adjusting to financial news/developments

Interest rates might need to stay higher for longer

But there is also a risk of the other side of the outcome materialising

There is a high degree of uncertainty still

A near-term reduction in the cash rate does not align with our current thinking

She definitely does not sound like someone who is close to or even leaning towards cutting interest rates. I reckon we might see some adjustments to those expecting a move in November. But again, it will very much be data dependent. That said, all else being equal, that might be off the table as long as the status quo remains.