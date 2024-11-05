There are still upside risks to inflation

Too early to analyse any Trump scenario before the election is done

Government and central bank are not in disagreement on the economic outlook

We have the right policy settings at the moment

If economy turns down by more than expected, we will be ready to act

Labour market is softening but don't see a massive sharp turnaround in underlying conditions

We are looking for evidence that inflation is heading back into the target band

It does not necessarily mean inflation needs to be back in the band before we start acting

Discussion today was similar to the September meeting

The conversation was more centered around "what we needed to see to change our mind" on policy

There's not much of anything new as Bullock emphasises that monetary policy settings is right to deal with conditions at the moment. And that they are still looking for evidence to be convinced to change that gear, as they were previously in September as well.