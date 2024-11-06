Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock testimony to parliament
- Senate committee
Comments:
- premature to assess impact of US election outcome
- too early to assess tariff implications
- monitoring global developments, prepared to move accordingly
- RBA will respond as needed to geopolitical risks
- China's stimulus plans are a positive for China and Australia
- Australia's domestic inflation outlook is unchanged as yet
- government cost of living relief halps at the margin with inflation challenge
Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) speaking also:
- There are higher US deficits in prospect, along with higher rates and higher inflation than otherwise
- large tariffs on China could have an adverse impact on Australian exports
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock