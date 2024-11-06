Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock testimony to parliament

  • Senate committee

  • premature to assess impact of US election outcome
  • too early to assess tariff implications
  • monitoring global developments, prepared to move accordingly
  • RBA will respond as needed to geopolitical risks
  • China's stimulus plans are a positive for China and Australia
  • Australia's domestic inflation outlook is unchanged as yet
  • government cost of living relief halps at the margin with inflation challenge

Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) speaking also:

  • There are higher US deficits in prospect, along with higher rates and higher inflation than otherwise
  • large tariffs on China could have an adverse impact on Australian exports
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock