Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe (Headlines via Reuters):
- says plausible the cash rate will be increased later this year
- closer to point where inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term sustainably in target range, but not there yet
- says moving too early on rate rise carries risks to achieving full employment
- says will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation
- says we have scope to wait and assess incoming information on inflation and wages
- watching how war in Ukraine adds to supply-side inflation pressures
- extended period of high inflation could feed through to inflation expectations, wages
- current evidence shows most wage rises still under 3%, pick up still gradual
- sees strong growth in hours worked, jobs over the months ahead
- says data suggests economy growing despite floods, omicron outbreak
- says war in Ukraine a new major downside risk to the global economy
- says main economic effects of war stem largely from higher commodity prices
- Australia to benefit from higher terms of trade, but extra income likely to be saved
This from Lowe has wider applicability than just the RBA IMO:
- "I recognise that there is a risk to waiting too long, especially in a world with overlapping supply shocks and a high headline inflation rate. But there is also a risk of moving too early. "
more to come
