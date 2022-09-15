Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is testifying before a committee in parliament today.

from 2330 GMT

Lowe appears before the Committee twice a year. He presents prepared comments and then faces an extended Q&A.

His previous appearance was back in February of this year. A lot has changed since then, with a new government voted in Australia and the beginning of the RBA rate hike cycle amongst them.

Stay tuned for Lowe's words - he is very unlikely to divert from his previously stated path of getting inflation under control via further rate hikes. But, we may get an inkling on the size of rate cuts ahead. They've been 50bp each time at recent meetings and dialling back to 25bp is a real possibility from the October meeting (this is the next meeting, on the 4th).