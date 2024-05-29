Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Economic) Hunter:

We agree with the Treasury forecast on inflation

CPI confirmed there was strength in some price sectors

The RBA Board is clearly focused on inflation staying out of the band, clearly there is strength in inflation

Wages growth in around its peak

Some notes.

The Treasury's inflation forecast was contained in the Budget released earlier in May:

Inflation could return to the Reserve Bank’s target band by the end of 2024

annual headline Inflation is expected to ease to 3 ½ per cent by June(slightly below the estimates in December’s mid-year budget update of 3 ¾%)

inflation will ease to 2 ¾ % a year later – in line with RBA’s 2 to 3 per cent target band

The latest inflation data from Australia was released yesterday (monthly reading)