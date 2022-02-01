Prior was 0.10%

Ends QE with final purchases to take place on Feb 10

Prior pace of QE was A$4 billion/week

While inflation has picked up, it is too early to conclude that it is sustainably within the target band

Repeats that it "will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range"

There are uncertainties about how persistent the pick-up in inflation will be as supply-side problems are resolved

Wages growth also remains modest and it is likely to be some time yet before aggregate wages growth is at a rate consistent with inflation being sustainably at target.

RBA says is "prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve"

RBA balance sheet is around $640 billion

RBA will consider the issue of balance sheet reinvestment in May

In the December statement, the RBA tipped that it could end QE in 'mid-February'. The program was widely expected to be ended today.

Previously, the RBA had said only a gradual pickup in underlying inflation was expected. The very same month, core prices rose 1.0% m/m, data revealed last week. Since then, market pricing for hikes has picked up and there was a 14% chance of a hike priced in next month, rising sharply from there.

This statement should be read as a push-back against those expectations and so it's no surprise that AUD/USD has taken a quick trip to 0.7040 from 0.7070 beforehand.

More:

faster-than-expected progress has been made towards the RBA's goals and further progress is likely

central forecast is for GDP growth of around 4¼ per cent over 2022 and 2 per cent over 2023

high numbers of job vacancies suggest further gains in employment over the months ahead

central forecast is for the unemployment rate to fall to below 4 per cent later in the year and to be around 3¾ per cent at the end of 2023.

Wages growth has picked up but, at the aggregate level, has only returned to the relatively low rates prevailing before the pandemic

Gradual pickup in wages is expected

The central forecast is for underlying inflation to increase further in coming quarters to around 3¼ per cent, before declining to around 2¾ per cent over 2023 as the supply-side problems are resolved and consumption patterns normalise

The RBA's previous forecast on inflation was not to hit underlying inflation of 2.5% until 2023. Now it's saying there will be a short-term rise that will sort itself out and then the pace will fall to 2.75% over 2023.