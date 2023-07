The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is August 1.

Reuters polled 25 analysts, 23 expected a +25 bp rate hike, to 4.35%

2 expect a pause

10 of 22 expect the RBA to raise rates once more in September, taking rates to 4.60% by the end of this quarter. The other 12 said rates would stay at 4.35%.

